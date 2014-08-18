Dallas Cowboys host 500 moms for Saturday football safety clinic

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- DallasCowboys.com reported on the Dallas Cowboys hosting more than 500 women for a Moms Football Safety Clinic prior to Saturday's preseason game at AT&T Stadium.
- The Albuquerque Journal reported that area youth football leagues and high schools are using the Heads Up Football program in attempt to stem dropping participation figures.
- WCCO-TV in Minneapolis reported on how a youth program in Cottage Grove, Minn., is using the Heads Up program to help it move forward after a player was hospitalized days earlier.
- WJHG-TV in Panama City, Fla., reported on a Heads Up Football clinic for coaches in Bay County, Fla.
- WGGB-TV in Springfield, Mass., reported on Heads Up Football training in its community this weekend.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor