Dallas Cowboys honor Jerry Brown with triumph; Week 14 notes

"I talked about how football is very different than life," Garrett said after the win. "I made it clear that this is a life situation, and we lost a 25-year-old young man who had his whole life in front of him. He was a teammate and a friend. All we asked our team last night was to understand what happened and to somehow channel their emotions into honoring Jerry today. It was a hard thing to do. Football is a game of emotion, and somehow we had to process it all and do our job today. ... The win was nice. But to play and do their job was just as nice."