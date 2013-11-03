Dallas Cowboys edge past Vikings to stay atop NFC East

A three-minute stretch in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings effectively told the tale of this year's Dallas Cowboys.
Big D rolled up 14 points in seven seconds after Jason Witten's 26-yard touchdown catch was followed by Cowboys pass rusher George Selvie's strip-sack of Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder in the end zone. Defensive tackle Nick Hayden hopped on the ball to give Dallas a sudden 10-point lead.
The Cowboys were in prime position to choke a lesser opponent, but that's not how Dallas rolls. Within minutes, the Vikings were back in action with Ponder's touchdown strike to Kyle Rudolph -- and they'd hang around all day.
Here's what else we learned:
- Romo vowed to get the ball to Dez Bryant, but the team's best receiver had just six catches for 64 yards against a Vikings secondary that doubled him all day long. Minnesota also doubled Jason Witten, but the tight end made the most of his targets, notching his second 100-yard game of the season. All the attention paid to Bryant and Witten has turned newbies Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley into productive helpers.
- Sunday brought more drama from Dez. He was hit with a costly personal foul penalty in the third quarter after arguing with an official over an offensive pass interference call. The flag killed a Cowboys drive and kept the Vikings afloat.
- Ponder played his best half of the year to start the game. He was clean through the air and helped Minnesota with a handful of smart scrambles. Less impressive was how low Ponder held the ball on the strip-sack that led to the aforementioned Cowboys touchdown. Still, Ponder did enough to earn another start.
- Adrian Peterson had more carries by halftime -- 14 -- than he's had in any of Minnesota's past three games. For Dallas, DeMarco Murray was barely a factor, rushing for just 31 yards. It's easy to see why Dallas isn't sold on him. You never know what Murray's going to give you.
- The Cowboys entered the game last in the NFL in total defense, but don't blame Jason Hatcher. The defensive tackle has been a revelation this season, but suffered a neck strain in the win. The Vikings also lost right tackle Phil Loadholt (concussion) and tight end Rudolph (left foot) to injury.