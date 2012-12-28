Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: Five crucial matchups

Garcon missed a lot of time in the first half of the season, but since his return in Week 11, the Redskins haven't lost a single game. He is the perfect complement to Santana Moss. Not only does he have the strength to work in the middle of the field, but he's also a dynamic runner after the catch. He had a solid game in the first meeting between these two teams, catching four balls for 86 yards and a touchdown.