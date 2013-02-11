Dallas Cowboys add sixth new coach, have full staff again

Published: Feb 11, 2013 at 09:38 AM

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have a full coaching staff again with the addition of running backs coach Gary Brown.

Brown's hiring was formally announced Monday. He spent the past five seasons in the same role with the Cleveland Browns, and replaces Skip Peete, who was let go with a year remaining on his Dallas contract.

Brown is the sixth new coach hired for coach Jason Garrett's staff since the Cowboys missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Cowboys were 8-8 for the second year in a row.

The new coaches include defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Derek Dooley is the new receivers coach and Frank Pollard was named an assistant offensive line coach.

