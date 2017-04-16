Dak Prescott: Tony Romo left 'big shoes' for me to fill

Fresh off that memorable rookie season, Prescott now faces the reality that teams will have a full season on film on the quarterback. He won't get a kid-gloves introduction to the NFL in year two -- not with the expectations now on his shoulders after a 13-3 season. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan did a fantastic job of acclimating Prescott to the pro game (he had a lot of help thanks to a great line and fantastic rookie season from Ezekiel Elliott), but the stakes are higher in 2017, because of the 2016 result (a loss in the divisional playoffs), the expectations and yes, even the departure of Romo.