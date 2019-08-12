Dak Prescott seeking extension worth $40M/year

Whether Prescott is worth a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL is the debate in which the football world has been engaged since news of his talks with Dallas began. In three years as the starting QB of "America's Team," Prescott, along with Elliott and an all-world offensive line, has piloted Dallas to a 32-16 record, two playoff appearances and NFC East titles and one playoff victory. The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year has completed 66.1 percent of his passes, thrown 67 touchdowns to 25 picks and played in two Pro Bowls.