Around the NFL

Dak Prescott: It'd be hard to see Tony Romo elsewhere

Published: Feb 03, 2017 at 02:32 AM

What could the Cowboys do with Tony Romo that would make Dak Prescott happy?

"Whatever makes him happy," Prescott told Nate Burleson on Good Morning Football on NFL Network on Friday. "If he wants to play, he still got another year, couple years in him, then I want to see him end up in Denver, or on a good team, a team that adding him makes that much better. But to me he's a Cowboy, it'd be hard to see him in a different uniform."

While it's interesting that Prescott mentioned Denver specifically, this is the same version of the politicized answer his teammates have been forced to give all offseason. At some point, Romo-induced fatigue will set in and the Cowboys will stop being so polite. Until that moment, more moments like this can be expected.

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month, the Cowboys could very well hold on to Romo the way the Eagles held on to Sam Bradford. The market for quarterbacks -- which at the moment likely includes the Browns, Texans, Jets, Bills, Broncos and 49ers -- could become more robust in the coming months once the injury bug sweeps its way through training camp. In 2016, it was a gruesome injury to Teddy Bridgewater that set off trade winds. In the months prior, Colin Kaepernick seemed to be one of the most likely players to change locations.

Prescott has done a wonderful job fending off Romo on the field this season and Romo returned the favor by backing out of the quarterback race once he returned healthy. But this offseason, all bets are off. Would it make more sense for Dallas to deal its quarterback after June 1 and place full confidence in Prescott moving forward? Possibly. At some point, questions like these will get old for a rookie Pro Bowler who, in any other season, would have gotten some serious MVP consideration.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feels his explosiveness is coming back in second offseason post-ACL injury

Chris Godwin rebounded from an ACL injury to finish 2022 with 1,000-plus receiving yards. But while his numbers were strong last year, Godwin said this week that he's only just now starting to feel like his pre-injury self again.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones having fun working with TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is preparing for the season, and that includes working with new addition tight end Darren Waller. "He's just an impressive athlete," Jones said.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

The Raiders' newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed a waiver or he would have failed his physical, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday that questions over Garoppolo's injured foot meant he also had his contract adjusted before signing with Las Vegas.

news

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Le'Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers -- he never should have left.

news

Budda Baker plans to attend training camp: 'When it's time to be there, I'll be there smiling'

Despite requesting a trade in April, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he plans to attend the team's training camp in July.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries, and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Travis Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More