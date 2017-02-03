Dak Prescott: It'd be hard to see Tony Romo elsewhere

"Whatever makes him happy," Prescott told Nate Burleson on Good Morning Football on NFL Network on Friday. "If he wants to play, he still got another year, couple years in him, then I want to see him end up in Denver, or on a good team, a team that adding him makes that much better. But to me he's a Cowboy, it'd be hard to see him in a different uniform."
While it's interesting that Prescott mentioned Denver specifically, this is the same version of the politicized answer his teammates have been forced to give all offseason. At some point, Romo-induced fatigue will set in and the Cowboys will stop being so polite. Until that moment, more moments like this can be expected.
As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month, the Cowboys could very well hold on to Romo the way the Eagles held on to Sam Bradford. The market for quarterbacks -- which at the moment likely includes the Browns, Texans, Jets, Bills, Broncos and 49ers -- could become more robust in the coming months once the injury bug sweeps its way through training camp. In 2016, it was a gruesome injury to Teddy Bridgewater that set off trade winds. In the months prior, Colin Kaepernick seemed to be one of the most likely players to change locations.
Prescott has done a wonderful job fending off Romo on the field this season and Romo returned the favor by backing out of the quarterback race once he returned healthy. But this offseason, all bets are off. Would it make more sense for Dallas to deal its quarterback after June 1 and place full confidence in Prescott moving forward? Possibly. At some point, questions like these will get old for a rookie Pro Bowler who, in any other season, would have gotten some serious MVP consideration.