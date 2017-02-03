Dak Prescott: It'd be hard to see Tony Romo elsewhere

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month, the Cowboys could very well hold on to Romo the way the Eagles held on to Sam Bradford. The market for quarterbacks -- which at the moment likely includes the Browns, Texans, Jets, Bills, Broncos and 49ers -- could become more robust in the coming months once the injury bug sweeps its way through training camp. In 2016, it was a gruesome injury to Teddy Bridgewater that set off trade winds. In the months prior, Colin Kaepernick seemed to be one of the most likely players to change locations.