Dak Prescott cements place on Cowboys with win over Steelers

It is an extraordinary luxury for a team that has to not think big picture -- not think too much about who is the quarterback of the future and how to manage the aging veteran as he likely prepares to depart -- but much more immediately. With no superpower in the NFC, with many of the other pretenders in Atlanta, Green Bay, Minnesota and Carolina falling on Sunday, the Cowboys must now wonder, Why not us? Why can't Dallas be the Super Bowl team? The 'Boys have to manage their quarterbacks with that in mind. Until Sunday, it was still possible to imagine that a switch could be in the offing with just a few losses, with a few rookie mistakes -- the Cowboys, after all, had faced the weakest strength of schedule in opponents. Prescott had a leash, but it was presumably only as long as the lead in the NFC East.