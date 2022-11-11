Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'blessed to have' Mike McCarthy ahead of coach's return to Green Bay

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns Sunday to Green Bay, where he worked for 13 seasons, generating the second-most wins (125) in Packers history and a Super Bowl victory.

McCarthy has mostly deflected comments on his return to Packerland, but quarterback Dak Prescott acknowledged it's a big game for the coach.

"I honestly can't wait for his Saturday night speech," Prescott said. "But not a lot has to be said about this week. We know what our coach means to us. We know how long he was up there, we know how special going back is going to be for him."

Prescott added that as important as getting a win, it's vital that the Cowboys have the coach's back in what is likely to be an emotional game.

"Yeah," Prescott said. "He knows that. I've told him before. He knows I've got his back. This is important for us to go out there and represent him."

In his time in Green Bay, McCarthy worked with Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. The goal in Dallas was to get Prescott to those lofty heights. The QB noted that he's improved in his two and a half seasons under McCarthy.

"He's meant a lot," Prescott said. "He's been instrumental in my growth, personally, and professionally, honestly. Just being able to have that sounding board and whether it's on the field or off the field. [He's] a guy that has seen a lot of football, been through a lot of football and been in another place.

"He's been great, not only just for me, but for this team, and for so many others. And I've continued to say it -- we're blessed to have him."