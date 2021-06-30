Around the NFL

Dak Prescott: 2021 season will 'be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans'

Published: Jun 30, 2021 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Even before Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome injury in Week 5 last season, the Dallas Cowboys were already off to an inauspicious start to the 2020 campaign. Jerry Jones' club was 1-3, with the sole win earned in a miracle comeback against Atlanta.

Prescott's injury wiped out any hope of turning around the season, and the Cowboys went 6-10 in Mike McCarthy's first year with the team. The defense, in particular, was awful, which led to the early season stumbles even as the QB and offense put up record-pace numbers.

With Prescott and most of his injured teammates on the mend, a full offseason program in McCarthy's system, and new coordinator Dan Quinn, optimism is rising in Dallas.

Ahead of next month's training camp, Prescott told Newy Scruggs of NBC 5 DFW that he expects even better play than how the Cowboys opened the season.

"Improvement, a lot of improvement, obviously from last year to this year, but deeper than that from those first five games," Prescott said. "Take those first five games and just say we're going to be better than that as a team. We're going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we're going to have a healthy team. We've all approached the offseason. We approached the season the right way. We're just excited. We're excited that hopefully, we can stay healthy, we can get good fortune on that end. And we can just put everything we've worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We're excited for this year. It's going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans."

Injuries are always the trickiest unknown every season. At least one potential contender is knocked out each year by unforeseen issues.

On offense, the Cowboys boast a trio of playmaking wide receivers (﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, ﻿Michael Gallup﻿), a duo of dangerous backs (﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿, ﻿Tony Pollard﻿), and an offensive line with multiple Pro Bowlers returning from a rash of injuries. With Prescott also healthy, no one questions whether Dallas will score points.

The question is whether Quinn and the defense can turn around one of the worst units in the league.

Dallas hasn't generated a deep postseason run since winning the Super Bowl in 1995 -- when Prescott was two years old. Since then, they've made 10 playoff appearances, losing in the Wild Card round four times and falling in the Divisional Round the other six tries.

For this season to be "very special" for Cowboys fans, Prescott must carry them deeper into the postseason than they've been in the past 25 seasons.

Related Content

news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: 'It's now or never for us' entering 2021 season

The Arizona Cardinals went all in this offseason with several big free-agent signings and trades. On Wednesday, WR Christian Kirk gave the Good Morning Football crew a peek into the team's attitude as the 2021 season approaches.
news

Titans' Bud Dupree on ACL recovery: 'I'm working hard to be back as soon as I can'

The Tennessee Titans addressed their pass-rushing woes this offseason with the signing of Bud Dupree, and the pass-rusher gave an update on his recovery on Good Morning Football as training camp approaches.
news

Panthers' Jeremy Chinn open to any position: 'You can use me wherever, as long as you're using me'

If your immediate thought upon hearing the "news" earlier this month that the Carolina Panthers planned to move Jeremy Chinn to a full-time safety role, was "I thought he was a safety?" you weren't alone.
news

Jalen Hurts: Mac Jones' 'very unique college career' set up rookie QB for NFL success

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts believes Mac Jones' experience sitting behind two players who would go on also to become NFL signal-callers has set up the Patriots QB well to succeed as a pro.
news

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth: 'It feels like' 2021 season will be my last in NFL

During a recent chat on Chris Long's podcast, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hinted at retiring following the upcoming season as he said, "this year, to me, it feels like this is it." 
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

For the second consecutive season, the league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, Tom Pelissero reports. Under the league's CBA, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. 
news

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

Atlanta's first-round selection is under contract. The Falcons signed tight end Kyle Pitts to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. Pitts is the highest-selected player from the 2021 draft to sign so far.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic 'very pleased' with offense under QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ be a difference-maker that puts Washington over the top or will he crash and burn on one of the down slopes of his career cycle? According to LB ﻿Jon Bostic﻿, Fitzpatrick has already made a positive difference.
news

Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has made another historic move. Tanya Snyder, wife of owner Dan Snyder, has been named co-CEO of the franchise, the team announced Tuesday. Mrs. Snyder becomes one of just a few females to ever serve in such capacity around the league.
news

Kyler Murray expects big year from A.J. Green with Cardinals: 'A lot of people are sleeping on him'

A.J. Green was ineffective in Cincinnati in 2020. Now, like many Midwestern transplants to the desert, the Cardinals expect a rejuvenated veteran in Arizona.
news

Cam Newton lets haters 'feed' his focus ahead of Patriots QB battle

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is used to dealing with "haters." As one of the most polarizing quarterbacks since he entered the league, the former NFL MVP has had to deal with irrational hostility for most of his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW