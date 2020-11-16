Around the NFL

D.J. Humphries among Cardinals still in shock after DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary grab

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 02:27 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The last time a Hail Mary was answered in Arizona, it was the Cardinals on the wrong end of Aaron Rodgers﻿' heave during the 2015 playoffs to Green Bay Packers legend Jeff Janis﻿.

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden was on the field for that Rodgers' prayer, which ended up being a footnote to Arizona's thrilling OT win. On Sunday, he watched as DeAndre Hopkins ripped down a Kyler Murray Hail Mary to vault Arizona past the Buffalo Bills and into the NFC West lead.

"It felt good to be on the other side this time," Golden said Monday, via Kyle Odegard of the team's official website.

With 11 seconds remaining, and the Cardinals trailing by four points, Murray took the snap from the 43-yard-line. The QB was flushed from the pocket, avoided a sack, drifted toward the left sideline, contorted his body, and heaved a pass downfield as the clock ticked to six seconds left.

A prayer went up in Arizona.

Hopkins posted up between two defenders as a third Bills defensive back entered the frame tracking the ball. All three men went up for the pigskin with outstretched arms.

Hopkins came down with the prayer.

Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries﻿, who had an epic jaw-dropping reaction after the catch on Sunday, was still in shock Monday morning.

"That's the only time I've ever seen (a Hail Mary) not be luck," Humphries said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. "Like (Hopkins) went up and took that ball out of the air. And grabbed it and brought it down and scored that touchdown.

"It was (not) an 'I'm falling and cradled the ball,' it wasn't a 'he tipped it, and I caught it.' It was: 'These three guys are around me. I want the ball more, and I'm gonna go get it.' That's the only way I can describe when I see the photo. ... Big time players make big time plays."

Hopkins' miraculous play set the stage for a massive game Thursday night between the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks that could decide the tenor of the NFC West for the rest of the season.

Thursday's marquee NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks kicks off in Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET and airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

