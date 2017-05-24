Around the NFL

Cyrus Kouandjio released by Buffalo Bills

Published: May 24, 2017 at 04:12 AM

Cyrus Kouandjio's time in Buffalo is over.

A month after the 2014 second-round pick was found "undressed in a field" in Elma, New York, Kouandjio finds himself on the free-agent market.

Kouandjio started five games for the Bills last season and appeared in 12. His brief stint at left tackle showed a brief glimmer of hope for the future, though he has struggled with injures throughout his career.

The move shows glimpses of what might be a stricter regime under new head coach Sean McDermott and new general manager Brandon Beane. For a while during the Doug Whaley era, the organization was associated with their continued ties to unsuccessful draft picks. After selecting offensive tackle Dion Dawkins in the second round out of Temple this year, the team apparently felt comfortable going a man down on its offensive line.

The Bills also announced the additions of tight end Wes Saxton and wide receiver Rod Streater.

This won't be the last we've heard from Kouandjio. With the current rookie class of offensive linemen expected to take longer to acclimate to the NFL, there will be plenty of teams searching for adequate help up front. Should he remain healthy and be in the right frame of mind, Kouandjio could fit the bill.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 10-1: Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme again

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes from Nos. 10-1?
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will kick off their preseason schedule, and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still missing in action. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it's hardly a worrisome situation for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
news

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard practicing with offensive line after coming off PUP list

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard has already made a career out of doing whatever is asked of him. Baltimore is doubling back to the veteran with a new request in 2023: learn how to fit in on the offensive line. 
news

Lions signing one-time Pro Bowl QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, per sources.
news

Cowboys cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino; USFL product Brandon Aubrey only K on roster

The Cowboys released kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday amid accuracy struggles during camp. The only kicker currently on Dallas' roster is USFL product Brandon Aubrey.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: DeMeco Ryans forging new culture in Houston; Jaguars to play starters in preseason opener

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Titans assistant coach Terrell Williams to act as head coach in preseason game vs. Bears

Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams would handle the head coaching duties for Tennessee's preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday.
news

C.J. Stroud to start at QB in Texans' preseason opener vs. Patriots

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud will start in the Texans' preseason opener at New England, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater on Inside Training Camp Live.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White publicly address his offseason trade request for the first time on Monday.
news

John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

John Johnson is going home. The veteran safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting Saints

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt is visiting the Saints in light of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin's season-ending injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More