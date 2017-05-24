Cyrus Kouandjio released by Buffalo Bills

A month after the 2014 second-round pick was found "undressed in a field" in Elma, New York, Kouandjio finds himself on the free-agent market.
Kouandjio started five games for the Bills last season and appeared in 12. His brief stint at left tackle showed a brief glimmer of hope for the future, though he has struggled with injures throughout his career.
The move shows glimpses of what might be a stricter regime under new head coach Sean McDermott and new general manager Brandon Beane. For a while during the Doug Whaley era, the organization was associated with their continued ties to unsuccessful draft picks. After selecting offensive tackle Dion Dawkins in the second round out of Temple this year, the team apparently felt comfortable going a man down on its offensive line.
This won't be the last we've heard from Kouandjio. With the current rookie class of offensive linemen expected to take longer to acclimate to the NFL, there will be plenty of teams searching for adequate help up front. Should he remain healthy and be in the right frame of mind, Kouandjio could fit the bill.