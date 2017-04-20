Bills' Kouandjio found by deputies in field, gets first aid

Firefighters administered first aid to Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio after was found in a field by sheriff's deputies in Elma, New York, on Wednesday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

According to Erie County Sheriff public information officer Scott Zylka, deputies found Kouandjio undressed in a field after responding to a call about a suspicious man at 9:22 a.m. ET. Upon arrival, deputies determined Kouandjio needed medical attention for an undisclosed condition and firefighters were called to administer first aid. He was then transported to Erie County Medical Center for further evaluation.

Zylka said Kouandjio completely cooperated with deputies and was not arrested. He never threatened officers or himself during the encounter, Zylka said.

"We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information," the Bills said in a statement provided to The Buffalo News. "We don't have all of the details, so we won't have any further comment at this time."

Kouandjio did not participate in the Bills' offseason program Thursday, according to multiple reports.

A second-round pick by the Bills in 2014, Kouandjio has started in seven of the 25 games he's played in with the team. The 6-foot-7, 322-pound, 23-year-old underwent successful hip surgery in January and is expected to be ready for training camp. General manager Doug Whaley hopes he'll start at right tackle for the Bills this season.