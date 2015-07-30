Around the NFL

Cutler on Marshall: No one likes their ex after breakup

Published: Jul 30, 2015 at 08:39 AM

Jay Cutler took the high road at Brandon Marshall's latest dig.

Cutler had an interesting take when NFL Network's Stacey Dales asked the quarterback about Marshall's comments on the Bears' lack of chemistry on offense last season.

"No one really likes their ex-girlfriend just after a breakup," said Cutler, who first broke up with Marshall during their days with the Broncos. "He's fine and he's been like that for as long as I've known him. He's an incredible player, he did a lot for us here, it just didn't work out. I could've been the guy that got shipped out of here as well.

"New staff, new GM, you just never know what's gonna happen. He's gonna do well with the Jets and I know he's in unbelievable shape, I've seen him work out in Chicago a little bit, so he's gonna do well."

Cutler could have easily bashed the Jets wideout who's on his fourth team -- especially after Marshall called the recently retired Kyle Orton the best quarterback he's ever played with.

Cutler did the right thing not taking the bait. He has a new coaching staff and front office to impress and getting into the blame game with an old ex wouldn't help.

