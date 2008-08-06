Curry, Grant experience an increase in fantasy draft value

Rudi Johnson, RB, Cincinnati - After leading the NFL with an average of 346 carries during 2004-2006, a hamstring injury effectively ruined Johnson's 2007 season. So when a similar injury is already costing him practice time during training camp, there's cause for concern. The good news is that last year it was his left hamstring, while this injury is to his right and isn't considered serious. However, he has a lot to prove after last year's disaster, isn't very active in the passing game and has averaged just 3.5 YPC over the past two seasons, so there's plenty of risk here.