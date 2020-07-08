Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 07:33 PM

Current Cowboys offer for more years than Dak Prescott desires

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the days burn deeper into summer and the calendar closes in on July 15, the window continues to shut on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys working out a long-term contract ahead of the 2020 season.

As of Wednesday, Prescott and the Cowboys are a week away from the deadline to sign an extension and Dallas has an offer on the table, but it's longer than the standout quarterback wants, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It's not in the realm of the 10-year pact that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, but it is lengthier than Prescott desires, Pelissero clarified.

July 15 stands as the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions.

Prescott signed his tender on June 22 so no training camp holdout is on the horizon. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a huge season statistically in which his career-high 4,902  yards passing were second in the NFL and second all-time in franchise chronicle. His 30 touchdowns were also a career-best in his four-season tenure.

Turning 27 before the month is done, Prescott is due to make $31.4 million this season on the tag. Of the eight quarterbacks who have been franchise tagged in NFL history, only two have played the ensuing season on the tag -- Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins -- and each of them eventually signed with a new team, per NFL Research.

For now, though, there's still a week for Prescott and the Cowboys to work out a long-term stay and as Pelissero said, this "always seemed destined to go down to wire."

Related Content

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs around the edge during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

J.J. Watt: Decision on preseason about safety, but sees 'flip side'

First and foremost, Texans defensive end believes playing or not playing preseason games is about safety, but worries about bubble players not getting chance. 
Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'
news

Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'

Ravens running back is "hopeful" for the season to come, but stresses it "needs to be in a safe, effective and efficient" way. 
Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot
news

Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Per the league transaction wire, longtime former Panthers star quarterback signed his contract with the Patriots on Wednesday. 
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

RB Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon. 
NFL action is seen during a kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens in a general stadium view from the upper level at midfield with a fisheye lens before an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Ravens reduce seating capacity for 2020 to less than 14K

A determination on whether fans will be allowed to attend NFL games this year ultimately awaits, and it may vary by stadium. The Ravens on Wednesday became the first team in the league to voluntarily reduce their maximum capacity.
NFL, NFLPA discussing plan for potential player opt-outs in 2020
news

NFL, NFLPA discussing plan for potential player opt-outs in 2020

Among the lingering questions ahead of an unprecedented season in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL and NFLPA are discussing a plan for potential players who want to opt out of this upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Chiefs WR Watkins on pay cut: 'How much money do I need?'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins re-signed with the defending Super Bowl champions this past offseason and took a pay cut in the process. In light of Patrick Mahomes' historic contract extension, the wideout explains why he chose to take less. 
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before an NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks won, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans GM wants to see Jadeveon Clowney in person before signing

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Tuesday night that he'd hope to see edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in person before making any move.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62, isn't close to considering retirement
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62, isn't close to considering retirement

Knowing Patrick Mahomes is under contract in Kansas City for the next 12 years, 62-year-old Andy Reid isn't even contemplating retiring anytime soon. 
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) goes out for a pass during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Not 'comfortable starting back up'

Stefon Diggs expressed concerns about the upcoming season, but the Buffalo Bills wideout insisted he has been training hard to stay ready and prepared.  
No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills signs with Browns
news

No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills signs with Browns

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL