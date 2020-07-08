Current Cowboys offer for more years than Dak Prescott desires

As the days burn deeper into summer and the calendar closes in on July 15, the window continues to shut on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys working out a long-term contract ahead of the 2020 season.

As of Wednesday, Prescott and the Cowboys are a week away from the deadline to sign an extension and Dallas has an offer on the table, but it's longer than the standout quarterback wants, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It's not in the realm of the 10-year pact that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, but it is lengthier than Prescott desires, Pelissero clarified.

July 15 stands as the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions.

Prescott signed his tender on June 22 so no training camp holdout is on the horizon. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a huge season statistically in which his career-high 4,902 yards passing were second in the NFL and second all-time in franchise chronicle. His 30 touchdowns were also a career-best in his four-season tenure.

Turning 27 before the month is done, Prescott is due to make $31.4 million this season on the tag. Of the eight quarterbacks who have been franchise tagged in NFL history, only two have played the ensuing season on the tag -- Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins -- and each of them eventually signed with a new team, per NFL Research.