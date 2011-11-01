Cruz's emergence makes Giants a matchup nightmare

Published: Nov 01, 2011 at 02:00 PM

The New York Giants improved to 5-2 on the season and earned a two-game lead over the rest of the NFC East, thanks to a 25-yard, game-winning touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Victor Cruz against the Miami Dolphins.

Cruz is no longer a newcomer. He is the Giants' second-leading receiver in terms of catches (28) and yards (497), and leads the team in receiving touchdowns (4). He makes contested catches, breaks tackles, and gains chunks of yardage, at a rate of 17.8 yards per catch. He has proven capable of playing any receiver position, but is at his best in the slot.

On his winning touchdown against the Dolphins, Cruz aligned in the slot to the left. Because it was third and 12, the Giants provided max protection for Eli Manning, keeping seven blockers in to protect.

The Dolphins played Cover 2-man, with man-to-man coverage on each receiver and two deep safeties over the top to provide help. Cruz was matched on a former Giant, cornerback Will Allen.

Both Dolphins safeties worked to the outside, to help on the outside receivers, leaving Cruz alone in the middle against Allen. The matchup wasn't fair for Allen, as he isn't as quick as Cruz, and he had a lot of open space to cover.

Manning was looking to Cruz all the way and Cruz beat Allen badly to the inside. Thanks to the maximum protection, Manning had the necessary time to make an accurate deep throw for the winning score in a tight contest.

Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, Jake Ballard and Ahmad Bradshaw make an excellent group of receivers, and Cruz's touchdown perfectly illustrates what a matchup nightmare the Giants have become.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year

Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a special tribute in honor of their most iconic coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW