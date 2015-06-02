Cromartie: Sherman must cover the best to be the best

"Darrelle Revis has done that his whole career," Cromartie continued. "I've done that, Patrick Peterson has done it, Joe Haden has done it. (Sherman is) the only defensive back who hasn't. So there's no point in critiquing him. If you wanna label yourself as the number one, the best cornerback in the NFL, follow the best guy on every single team. His whole thing will be, 'Well, we don't have to do that. I got my trust in the other corner on the other side.' That's not the point. If you wanna consider yourself the best, the best do what the best do and they follow around the best."