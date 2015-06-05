Around the NFL

Cris Carter on Duron's path: 'I was scared to death'

Published: Jun 05, 2015 at 05:14 AM

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter almost saw his career derailed at the hands of drugs and alcohol.

When he saw his son, Duron, falling down his own slope, which included four different colleges in four years, he was understandably concerned.

"I was scared to death, I really, really was," Cris told The Indianapolis Star. "I've seen so many talented athletes not do it the right way. ... I know so many people who have tremendous regret in their life. And I felt like if he was not able to play in the NFL, he would have had a tremendous amount of regret, no matter what kind of career he went into. He would still have regrets that he should have played some amount of time in the league. He had the ability and the opportunity. And that would make it hard to move on in life."

Duron stands out as one of the NFL's most curious players this summer. At 6-5, with an obviously phenomenal pedigree, he could be a quiet star on a Colts roster that is already loaded at wide receiver.

If Duron turns into an actual weapon at that size, Andrew Luck may very well be the most fortunate quarterback in football.

Then again, Duron has a lot to overcome. He moved once due to a failed drug test and moved again after some serious academic issues. Work ethic has been questioned on his way to a place that he knows is his last shot.

He considers himself lucky to have Cris there to explain what can happen if he turns his life around.

"He knows everything," Cris said of Duron. "He knew at an age that was appropriate. By the time he got to high school, that's when we started sharing with him (about) the substance abuse. I told him, 'I'm an alcoholic.' ... I've been really, really honest and transparent."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

news

Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The Saints face plenty of questions on offense heading into the 2022 season, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith believes they'll put up big numbers provided everyone stays healthy.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league'

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't seem concerned with Carolina's search for a new QB

news

Former head coach Bruce Arians believes OC Byron Leftwich needs more praise for Buccaneers' success

In Bruce Arians' eyes, it's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who's a star on the rise and the offensive mind in need of more credit within the Buccaneers organization.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 6

The Browns announced the signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic on Wednesday. Pocic's skill set should fit well in Cleveland, where the Browns have built an offense around a wide-zone scheme with an agile offensive line.

news

Keanu Neal signing with Buccaneers, will return to playing safety

Keanu Neal is back to playing safety and he's back in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Neal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced the signing.

news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Facing Tyreek Hill in practice 'will get each other better'

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is looking forward to facing an improved, speedy Miami offense in practice after signing his five-year contract extension, saying, "We'll get each other better."

news

Whitney Mercilus announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Former Texans and Packers pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is retiring as a 10-year NFL veteran with plenty of which to be proud. Mercilus announced his retirement on Wednesday via a video posted to Instagram.

news

Tyrann Mathieu: Saints don't 'really need me, but it would be good to go back home'

Tyrann Mathieu, a New Orleans native, played his college ball at LSU and has been heavily involved in the community during his nine years in the NFL. But the safety downplayed his chances of actually signing with the Saints.

news

Stefon Diggs, Bills reach agreement on four-year, $96M extension

Stefon Diggs has reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills on a four-year, $96 million extension that could be worth more with incentives, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Former 'Purple People Eater' Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman and "Purple People Eater" Doug Sutherland has passed away at 73. Sutherland appeared in three Super Bowls and made 96 starts for the Vikings over the course of his 12-year career.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Damiere Byrd is headed to Atlanta. The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, who will be his fifth team in as many seasons.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW