Credit Patriots for targeting Gronkowski in draft; more notes

But there's also something to be said for looking at five or six players at a position, and saying, "Those five or six guys aren't the same," finding the one who's different, and moving aggressively to getting that player. It's that philosophy that landed Darrelle Revis with the Jets in 2007, when they discussed settling for a perfectly good player in Leon Hall. It also applies to Gronkowski, who might already be the NFL's best at his position.