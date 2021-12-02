Cowboys WR Amari Cooper active vs. Saints on 'Thursday Night Football'

Amari Cooper has been activated and now he's active for the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday Night Football tilt versus the host New Orleans Saints.

Activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and designated as questionable, Cooper, who was sidelined due to a positive COVID test, will return to the field for the Cowboys.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver missed each of the last two games for Dallas, which went 0-2 in his absence.

Cooper's return is a boon for the ﻿Dak Prescott﻿-led offense, which will also have ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ back in the lineup after he missed Week 12 due to a concussion.

Cooper's tallied 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns in nine games this season.