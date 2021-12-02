Week 13 Thursday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

- WHERE: Caesars Superdome
- WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Cowboys
- QB Will Grier
- WR Cedrick Wilson
- DE Azur Kamara
Saints
- DE Marcus Davenport
- RB Alvin Kamara
- OL Ryan Ramczyk
- OL Terron Armstead
- QB Ian Book
- RB Tony Jones
- LB Kaden Elliss
Amari Cooper has been activated and now he's active for the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday Night Football tilt versus the host New Orleans Saints.
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards and free-agent WR John Franklin have been suspended three games for violating NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.
Denver is in the thick of the playoff race and getting a valuable reinforcement ahead of an important meeting with a division rival. The Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kyler Murray has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
The Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row. Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" against the visiting Cowboys.
Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury well ahead of schedule in a bid to save the Seahawks' season, but at 3-8, it appears about as close to lost as possible. That doesn't mean Pete Carroll is ready to send his star QB to the sideline for rest and recuperation.
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor were among the NFL's Players of the Month in November.
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is expected to make his return on Thursday night against the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the past 10 games.
Episode three of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.