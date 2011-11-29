Cowboys won't rush Austin's return from latest hamstring injury

Published: Nov 29, 2011 at 05:20 AM

For the second time this season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin appears ready to return from a hamstring injury.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 FM in Dallas on Tuesday that he expects Austin to finally return this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals, but the team will continue not to rush his comeback.

"I do, but I don't know because I saw him yesterday and he was moving around real well," Jones said. "(Austin) said he could go Sunday, but we'll see how this week goes along.

Tony Romo

Austin did not work out Monday, according to the team's official site, but cornerback Mike Jenkins (hamstring) was back on the field after missing the last four games.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett also said backup quarterback Jon Kitna, who has missed the last two games with back issues, would "hopefully" be able to test the injury in the next couple of weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Chargers OC Kellen Moore eager to build around team: 'This thing, we're going to do it together'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was hired to elevate Los Angeles' offense after it hit a wall during the team's playoff exit, and he's eager to incorporate his play-calling from Dallas with what's already established in L.A.

news

AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set. Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show.

news

2023 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: NFL draft buzz for WR Nathaniel 'Tank' Dell, LB Daiyan Henley

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm provide a look at five stars from Wednesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.

news

Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE