Cowboys won't rush Austin's return from latest hamstring injury

For the second time this season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin appears ready to return from a hamstring injury.
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 FM in Dallas on Tuesday that he expects Austin to finally return this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals, but the team will continue not to rush his comeback.
"I do, but I don't know because I saw him yesterday and he was moving around real well," Jones said. "(Austin) said he could go Sunday, but we'll see how this week goes along.
Austin did not work out Monday, according to the team's official site, but cornerback Mike Jenkins (hamstring) was back on the field after missing the last four games.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett also said backup quarterback Jon Kitna, who has missed the last two games with back issues, would "hopefully" be able to test the injury in the next couple of weeks.