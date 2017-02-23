Around the NFL

Cowboys will play Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game

Feb 23, 2017
The Hall of Fame has picked opponents for its annual preseason showdown.

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The choice of teams makes plenty of sense, with former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones both set to be enshrined into the Hall.

The rest of this year's class includes running backs Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson, pass-rusher Jason Taylor, safety Kenny Easley and kicker Morten Andersen.

This year's tilt will kick off on Thursday for the first time in NFL history.

On Friday, August 4, the Hall will honor the Class of 2017 during the Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Then on Saturday, Aug. 5, the Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined into the Hall of Fame during a nationally televised ceremony at the stadium. Sunday's festivities will include the Enshrinees' Roundtable and the annual Concert for Legends.

It's a scheduling change that wisely places the spotlight on the enshrinement ceremony and no longer holds up the Hall of Fame Game -- rarely compelling fodder -- as the weekend's final event.

We'd like to tell you that quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Carson Palmer will go toe-to-toe in Canton, but it's more likely neither will play. Both should be on the field when the Cowboys visit the Cardinals during the regular season.

