Cowboys' Ware feels better, optimistic about playing vs. Saints

Published: Dec 15, 2009 at 01:18 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware said his sprained neck felt "100 percent better" on Tuesday but he did not practice and will undergo more tests before the team decides whether he will be available to face unbeaten New Orleans on Saturday night (on NFL Network).

Ware is supposed to have X-rays, an MRI and other tests Wednesday to see if the swelling is gone and to make sure there are no problems.

"If he's cleared medically then he could play," coach Wade Phillips said. "There's a possibility that could happen."

Ware was already playing with a stress fracture in his foot and a chipped bone in his wrist when he rammed into the leg of a San Diego lineman Sunday. He was immobilized on the field and taken to a hospital as a precaution. He had strength in his limbs before leaving the field.

Ware leads the team in sacks, a category he led the NFL in last season with 20.

If he can't go, rookie Victor Butler would take his place.

Safety Ken Hamlin returned to practice after missing four games with an ankle sprain and "looks like he's going to be ready to play," Phillips said.

Tight end Martellus Bennett is still having lingering effects from a concussion and already has been ruled out of the Saints game.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs clinch eighth consecutive AFC West crown with win over Bengals

The Chiefs clinched their eighth consecutive division title with their 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, along with a ninth straight playoff berth and an opening-round home game.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin clinches 17th straight non-losing season to begin career

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has now begun his career with a record 17 straight non-losing seasons following the Steelers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
news

Rams clinch playoff spot following Seahawks' loss to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a wild-card playoff spot on Sunday following the Seattle Seahawks' 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Ravens

 Miami outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury in the 56-19 loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon. Rapoport added that Chubb would have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per sources. 