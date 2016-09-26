Cowboys waiting for test results on Dez Bryant's knee

Dez Bryant's knee bent awkwardly in the first quarter of Sunday night's 31-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, causing the star receiver to limp toward the sideline in what has become an all too familiar sight in Dallas.
After working out the knee, Bryant returned to play the rest of the game, catching Dak Prescott's first career touchdown pass.
Despite playing through the injury, the Cowboys receiver underwent X-rays Sunday night and underwent an MRI on Monday, coach Jason Garrett said. Garrett added the team is continuing to wait for results from Bryant's tests.
Owner Jerry Jones was optimistic Sunday night that Bryant's injury isn't serious.
"We feel OK," Jones said, via ESPN.com. "We're going to do some other things, too. But right here, yes. Right now, we're fine."
The injury came on the second play from scrimmage. Replay showed Bryant's right knee caught under the defender. He returned to play 52 of 68 snaps, the most of any Dallas receiver, catching three of six targets for 40 yards and the score.
Bryant missed seven games in 2015 with a foot injury and never looked right when he returned after the Week 1 break. The Cowboys hope their rookie quarterback won't face playing without the star receiver.
"I saw how the knee took it. That was a little concerning," Jones said. "I did see him moving around, but I saw Michael Irvin -- I'll never forget that -- go back out and play (after an ACL injury) ... We've got what we've seen in here, and that's not something I would be alarmed about."
Thanks, Mr. Jones, for conjuring Irvin's ACL when discussing Bryant's most recent injury. As if the blood pressure in Dallas needed that spike. Now Cowboys fans will be holding their breath until the test results are made public.