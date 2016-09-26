Around the NFL

Cowboys waiting for test results on Dez Bryant's knee

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 09:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant's knee bent awkwardly in the first quarter of Sunday night's 31-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, causing the star receiver to limp toward the sideline in what has become an all too familiar sight in Dallas.

After working out the knee, Bryant returned to play the rest of the game, catching Dak Prescott's first career touchdown pass.

Despite playing through the injury, the Cowboys receiver underwent X-rays Sunday night and underwent an MRI on Monday, coach Jason Garrett said. Garrett added the team is continuing to wait for results from Bryant's tests.

Owner Jerry Jones was optimistic Sunday night that Bryant's injury isn't serious.

"We feel OK," Jones said, via ESPN.com. "We're going to do some other things, too. But right here, yes. Right now, we're fine."

The injury came on the second play from scrimmage. Replay showed Bryant's right knee caught under the defender. He returned to play 52 of 68 snaps, the most of any Dallas receiver, catching three of six targets for 40 yards and the score.

Bryant missed seven games in 2015 with a foot injury and never looked right when he returned after the Week 1 break. The Cowboys hope their rookie quarterback won't face playing without the star receiver. 

"I saw how the knee took it. That was a little concerning," Jones said. "I did see him moving around, but I saw Michael Irvin -- I'll never forget that -- go back out and play (after an ACL injury) ... We've got what we've seen in here, and that's not something I would be alarmed about."

Thanks, Mr. Jones, for conjuring Irvin's ACL when discussing Bryant's most recent injury. As if the blood pressure in Dallas needed that spike. Now Cowboys fans will be holding their breath until the test results are made public.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Doug Pederson says play-calling not to blame for Jaguars' struggles: 'We've got to take care of the football'

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson defended offensive coordinator and play-caller Press Taylor, noting that the turnovers have truly hindered the offense from finding a groove.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco 'happy to be where I am' after not receiving call from Jets

Joe Flacco has revived the Browns since coming aboard in mid-November, and the veteran QB is happy that fate led him to Cleveland after being with the Jets the past three years. 
news

Antonio Pierce on bid to keep Raiders coaching job: 'My resume is on the grass'

After upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce was asked if he can be the next head coach for the organization, Pierce said, "My resume is on the grass."
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated: 'I asked to be put on IR'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated and take a roster spot after returning from an torn Achilles injury.
news

Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos

Veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson has been claimed via waivers from the Broncos by the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins FB Alec Ingold's rescue of Raheem Mostert's milestone football

The sixth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season" with the Miami Dolphins documents Raheem Mostert's 19th scrimmage touchdown this season, including a moment where he loses the ball after spiking it against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out for season with ACL, MCL injury

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that TE T.J. Hockenson suffered season-ending injuries to both his ACL and MCL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of the 2023 season.
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph currently slated to be starting QB on Sunday vs. Seahawks

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the Steelers remain in the same position as last week, with Mason Rudolph in line to start Sunday against Seattle as Pittsburgh monitors Kenny Pickett's (ankle) availability as the week progresses.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether Tommy DeVito would be back in the saddle in Week 17 or if New York would go with the veteran Tyrod Taylor to close the season.