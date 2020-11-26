Around the NFL

Cowboys to wear helmet decals Thursday honoring late strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul

Published: Nov 26, 2020 at 01:39 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Cowboys will take the field with heavy hearts this Thanksgiving Day in the aftermath of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul's sudden passing Wednesday.

Paul will be memorialized in a few different manners Thursday.

The Cowboys will have a decal on their helmets to honor their late coach as they take on Washington, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. The team has also prepared to hold a moment of silence and a tribute video at AT&T Stadium.

The 54-year-old Paul experienced a medical emergency at the team's headquarters on Tuesday and was subsequently transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he passed away. He'd joined the Cowboys in February of 2018. The tragic event hits home for both teams, as Washington coach Ron Rivera was teammates with Paul for four seasons in Chicago.

Paul also briefly played for the Buccaneers, before beginning a lengthy coaching career that produced five Super Bowl titles and included stops with the Saints (1998-99), Patriots (2000-04), Jets (2005-06) and Giants (2007-18).

