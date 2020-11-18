Cowboys to activate QB Andy Dalton from reserve/COVID-19 list

Andy Dalton will be back under center in Week 11.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Dalton would be activated today from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end ﻿Tyrone Crawford﻿ will also be activated.

Dalton suffered a concussion in Week 7 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 3.

As Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones indicated last week during Dallas' bye, Dalton will take his place as the starter after being cleared, pushing Garrett Gilbert back to the bench.

The 2-7 Cowboys have lost four straight games since Dak Prescott went down with his gruesome ankle injury in Week 5. Dalton has started two games, seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci started their Week 8 loss to Philadelphia, and Gilbert played Week 9 against Pittsburgh.