Around the NFL

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: We were a better offense with Amari Cooper

Published: Apr 19, 2022 at 09:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys offense lost arguably its best weapon in trading Amari Cooper and his $20 million contract to Cleveland.

Tight end Dalton Schultz noted Monday that loss opens the door for others.

"We're a better offense with [Cooper]," Schultz said via ESPN. "Unfortunately, we don't have him, and so I think the next step is having guys step up. I think there's room to grow in a bunch of other aspects of the game."

Cooper led the Cowboys' receiving corps the past three and a half seasons and drew attention from the defenses that opened lanes for the rest of the offense.

Dallas took a calculated approach with Cooper, believing the $20 million he was owed was better spent spread around. They used the franchise tag on Schultz, re-signed Michael Gallup, who is coming off a torn ACL, and added James Washington.

CeeDee Lamb moves into the full-time No. 1 receiver role and will likely see coverages rolled his way more often in 2022. The big question for the offense is when Gallup will get up to speed this season.

The Cowboys prioritized retaining Schultz in a shallow tight-end market. After netting career highs with 78 catches, 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, the 25-year-old is expected to be a major part of the plan to replace the production Cooper leaves behind.

While the tag ensures Schultz is in Dallas for 2022, the TE hopes sides can work out a long-term solution by the July 15 deadline.

"I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do, too," Schultz said. "I hope we can get that done."

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray, veteran teammates won't attend Cardinals' voluntary workouts

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and many of his fellow veteran teammates will not participate in Arizona's offseason conditioning program, instead training on their own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported

news

Baker Mayfield not expected to attend start of Browns' voluntary offseason workout program

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to attend the start of the Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman 'doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill' for Chiefs offense to soar

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes Mecole Hardman has the potential to become a consistent playmaker in Kansas City's offense after trading away Tyreek Hill.

news

A.J. Green admits chemistry with Kyler Murray wasn't great in 2021: 'A lot of room (for growth)'

A.J. Green didn't have the season he envisioned in his first year in Arizona. Upon signing his new one-year deal with the Cardinals, Green said he knows his chemistry with Kyler Murray needs work.

news

Tom Brady: 'I know I don't have a lot left,' but there is still a place for me on the field

Tom Brady's retirement reversal caught some off guard, but he couldn't deny the itch to continue competing. Despite retiring for 40 days, the Buccaneers QB never questioned whether he could still physically play.

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo won't report for start of voluntary offseason program

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be in attendance when the 49ers open voluntary offseason workouts today. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the QB has been rehabbing his shoulder off-site.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Marcus Mariota on potential of Falcons drafting a quarterback: 'I'll give as much advice and knowledge as I can'

After seven NFL seasons with two clubs, Marcus Mariota has a realistic approach and knows full well that he's joined a Falcons franchise in flux that could very well draft a quarterback. If that happens, Mariota is prepared for whatever role that brings.

news

Despite initial 'shock' of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have 'got to keep rolling'

Losing Tyreek Hill was a stunning turn of events for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but one he realizes is simply the business of the game.

news

Stephon Gilmore explains decision to sign with Colts: 'It just felt right in my heart'

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore explains why he chose to sign with the Colts, but maintains there is still work to be done should he become Indy's missing piece on defense.

news

Malcolm Butler on return to Patriots: 'One thing I learned is you never burn your bridges'

After signing with the Patriots this offseason, CB Malcolm Butler still doesn't have anything to say about the past after his infamous benching in Super Bowl LII.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW