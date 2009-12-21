Cowboys suddenly have reason for hope in December

So, why does Dallas not play as they did Saturday night all the time? The main reason lies in comfort. When you win in the NFL, there is a sense of comfort and happiness that is naturally filled with each victory. And "comfort" is a coach's worst nightmare. A coach must make sure no one -- including himself -- is ever comfortable with the win, which can easily impact preparations for the next game. Therefore, most coaches are more miserable after wins than they are after any loss; they must get their team refocused and their nasty mood helps the cause. Despite the Cowboys' big victory, coach Wade Phillips cannot feel a sense of relief or happiness, he must crack the whip and remind everyone of what Vince Lombardi often reminded his Green Bay Packers, "That the greatest reward for doing is the opportunity to do more." There is much more to do for the Cowboys, and it all starts next Sunday.