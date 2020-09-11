Around the NFL

Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 10:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are creating more salary-cap space.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Cowboys are signing DeMarcus Lawrence to a one-year voidable extension for salary-cap purposes, converting $15 million of his 2020 base salary to a signing bonus.

The move clears $12 million in salary-cap space this year. Already under contract through 2023, the voidable year in 2024 for accounting purposes spreads the $15 million over an additional year to lessen the burden in the short-term.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Dallas plans to roll the extra cap space created into next season. (Read: They're going to have to pay Dak Prescott a lot of money in 2021 and with the salary cap expected to dip next year wanted to ensure they'd have space.)

According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys had $17 million in cap space before freeing up the additional $12 million.

For Lawrence, turning his base salary into a signing bonus puts money in his pocket and ensures he gets paid this season even if games get canceled due to COVID-19.

Related Content

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) drops into coverage during] Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs hope to know soon whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season, but they are confident they'll be fine either way with Ward. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will undergo surgery on his broken hand, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore at the bench area during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Patriots give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5M raise for 2020

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is getting a pay raise for 2020. Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots agreed to give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this year, bumping his 2020 salary from $10.5 million to $15.5 million.
The ceremonial 9-11 flag is displayed during the national anthem before an NFL football game of the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants, Monday, October 25, 2010 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl
news

Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl

Over the past several, the questions about retirement have swirled around future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The one surefire way to know whether Fitz will retire? The Cards winning the Super Bowl. 
Bill O'Brien: Texans have 'a lot of things to fix' after loss to Chiefs
news

Bill O'Brien: Texans have 'a lot of things to fix' after loss to Chiefs

More than perhaps any other year, the 2020 season will be a work in progress. For the Houston Texans, Thursday night's 34-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was a wakeup call.

Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 
news

Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may have been victorious in Thursday's season opener, but his struggles with his face shield were a different story.
Tyrann Mathieu 'pissed off' Chiefs defense allowed late scores
news

Tyrann Mathieu 'pissed off' Chiefs defense allowed late scores

The Chiefs prevailed 34-20 over the Texans but safety Tyrann Mathieu was not happy that Kansas City's defense allowed Houston to score two garbage-time touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs open '20 season with impressive win over Texans
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs open '20 season with impressive win over Texans

The reigning Super Bowl-champion Chiefs kicked off the 2020 NFL season and defense of their championship with a lopsided win over the Texans on Thursday night.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health

In the aftermath of his brother's suicide and his mother's battle with cancer, star quarterback Dak Prescott was candid about his own bout with anxiety and depression, while urging others to talk openly about an often difficult topic.
Teams hold moment of unity before kickoff; Texans remain in locker room during anthem
news

Teams hold moment of unity before kickoff; Texans remain in locker room during anthem

Prior to the first game of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday night, the Houston Texans remained in their locker room during the playing of the national anthem. The Chiefs were on the sideline with Alex Okafor as the lone player kneeling. 
Dolphins players announce they will remain in locker room for anthems
news

Dolphins players announce they will remain in locker room for anthems

Players on the Miami Dolphins announced in a video Thursday that they will remain in the team's locker room for the playing of the national anthem this Sunday ahead of their regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL