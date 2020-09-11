Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space

The Dallas Cowboys are creating more salary-cap space.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Cowboys are signing DeMarcus Lawrence to a one-year voidable extension for salary-cap purposes, converting $15 million of his 2020 base salary to a signing bonus.

The move clears $12 million in salary-cap space this year. Already under contract through 2023, the voidable year in 2024 for accounting purposes spreads the $15 million over an additional year to lessen the burden in the short-term.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Dallas plans to roll the extra cap space created into next season. (Read: They're going to have to pay Dak Prescott a lot of money in 2021 and with the salary cap expected to dip next year wanted to ensure they'd have space.)

According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys had $17 million in cap space before freeing up the additional $12 million.