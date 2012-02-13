Cowboys reportedly considering franchise tag for LB Spencer

Published: Feb 13, 2012 at 04:41 PM

The Dallas Cowboys are considering applying the franchise tag to linebacker Anthony Spencer, a move that would guarantee the sixth-year player a one-year salary of about $8.8 million, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Monday, citing a team source.

The newspaper said no decision has been reached and the Cowboys' limited options for replacing Spencer if they let him hit the free-agent market this offseason could also factor into their decision.

Spencer, 28, had 66 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles for the Cowboys in 2011. The former first-round pick has never had more than six sacks in a season, but he is considered solid against the run.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

