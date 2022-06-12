Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I'm open to anything just being on the field'

Published: Jun 12, 2022 at 05:37 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard wants more touches, and he's willing to line up anywhere to get them.

With Ezekiel Elliott healthy and likely to take on the bulk of the rushing duties in 2022, Pollard said that instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back, he's been exploring different roles in Dallas' offense in order to find new ways to contribute and add more value to his market.

"I'm open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities," Pollard said after OTAs on Thursday, via the Dallas Morning News. "If I have to lineup in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I'm ready to do it."

Pollard had a career year last season, recording career highs in multiple categories as Elliott struggled through a knee injury. But Elliott is now fully recovered and is expected to continue taking on the majority of the carries, leaving Pollard in a limbo in terms of playing time.

Pollard said he's not looking to replace Elliott in his role, recognizing that his teammate has serious value in the backfield. So in order to get himself on the field as much as possible, Pollard has decided to expand his skillset, working out more as a receiver and special teams player in addition to his current role.

Playing as a pass-catcher is not new territory for Pollard, who split his time in college at Memphis between rushing and receiving. And in his limited opportunities playing in the slot as a pro Pollard has shown he can still keep up, collecting 337 yards receiving in 2021. Between the return of a healthy Elliott and the need to fill a hole at receiver after trading away Amari Cooper, Pollard could see even more time at the position in 2022.

"You know it's definitely different, bringing me back to college," Pollard said. "It just makes things a little easier, being out wide, catching the ball, not having to worry about the first line of defense, then the linebackers, then the safeties. Once you're out wide you really just have one guy to beat, and then it's off to the races from there."

In addition, Pollard was considered one of the best kickoff returners of his draft class, and that has also carried over to his time in Dallas, where he averaged 28.8 yards per kick return last season. So working out more as a returner and receiver can only benefit Pollard, giving him more chances to get on the field beyond the traditional running back role.

If Pollard can establish himself as a reliable option at three positions next season, his value will be going way up, both in terms of the snaps he'll get and his market value. Both will be important for the 25-year-old as he enters a contract year and hopes to impress both the Cowboys and the league at large.

"I definitely feel like any opportunity I'm given, I'm going to do my best to make the most of it," Pollard said. "The more I get, the more I can benefit the team."

It remains to be seen how many snaps Pollard will see this season and how they'll be distributed, but by putting himself in the conversation to play three positions, Pollard will be putting himself in a position to show how valuable he could be as a triple-threat.

"The best is all you can do," Pollard said. "You're playing running back, receiver, kick returner, punt returner. It's just that much harder to replace you."

Related Content

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City Chiefs exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio deletes Twitter account a day after being fined $100K for comments on Capitol riots

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account after his controversial comments this week compared the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW