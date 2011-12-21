Cowboys RB Jones misses practice again because of hamstring

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones sat out of practice again Wednesday because of hamstring tightness.
While Jones worked on the side during practice, he wasn't involved in any work on the field with the rest of the team for the second day in a row.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones expressed confidence that Felix Jones will play and said the Cowboys are being cautious because they are so thin at running back.
Rookie running backs DeMarco Murray, the team's leading rusher with 897 yards, and Phillip Tanner already are on season-ending injured reserve. That leaves Sammy Morris, a 12-year veteran who made his season debut at Tampa Bay after signing with Dallas last week, and Chauncey Washington, who was signed to the practice squad Nov. 30.
Morris and Washington again split time at practice Wednesday.
"I'm hoping to see what he can do either today, tomorrow," Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete said of Jones. "At the end of the week, obviously we've got to be able to see him be able to do some things to make a decision on whether or not he can play in the game or not."
Linebacker DeMarcus Ware (stinger) and nose tackle Jay Ratliff (rib muscle) were back on the field Wednesday, but still limited. Both defensive starters had missed Tuesday's workouts.
