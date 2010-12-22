Cowboys RB Barber on status for Cards game: 'I'm playing'

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 07:40 AM

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber, who missed the previous three games because of a strained groin, will play Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

"I'm playing," Barber told the newspaper Wednesday.

Cowboys interim coach Jason Garrett, who effectively paired backs Felix Jones and Tashard Choice while Barber was injured, must find a way to get all three into the mix against the Cardinals.

Choice has totaled 169 yards with a touchdown during the past three games.

Jones, who rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown in Barber's absence, missed practice Wednesday with a shin injury.

"We have three running backs," Garrett told the Star-Telegram. "We are going to make sure we give each of them opportunities. Felix has received the majority of the carries. That will continue. We want to give Tashard opportunities. If Marion is ready, we want to give him opportunities, too."

Barber has 313 yards on 112 carries with three touchdowns in 11 games this season. He has rushed for 4,297 yards and 43 touchdowns during his six-year career.

Notes:Cowboys LBs Bradie James (knee) and Keith Brooking (foot) missed Wednesday's practice, the team announced. ... Starting safety Gerald Sensabaugh and rookie LB Sean Lee were limited after sustaining concussions during last Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins. Both players have undergone mandatory testing and received positive results. ... WR Roy Williams (groin) was limited in practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

