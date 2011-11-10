Cowboys QB Romo says fractured rib completely healed

Published: Nov 10, 2011 at 12:07 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes his broken rib is completely healed, and he might be ready to shed the protective vest he has been wearing for nearly two months.

Romo was hurt during a Sept. 18 game at San Francisco. He already has played without needing a painkilling injection and said Thursday that he's considering not wearing the vest, or at least getting a smaller one. He said he wore the vest last week as a precaution.

The Cowboys (4-4) play the Buffalo Bills at home Sunday.

Romo, who hasn't missed a game, said it was nice playing healthy last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and wasn't sacked for the first time this season.

The quarterback was dealing with a cold Thursday but said he's fine.

