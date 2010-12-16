Cowboys QB Romo getting hitched to former Miss Missouri

Crawford works as a sports reporter for KDAF-TV in Dallas. The station reported that the 30-year-old player proposed to Crawford while the couple celebrated her 24th birthday Thursday at a Dallas restaurant.
A wedding date hasn't been announced.
Romo hasn't played since he broke his collarbone during an Oct. 25 game against the New York Giants. He previously dated singers Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood.
On the TV station's website, Crawford says she has a passion for sports, loves to run, play basketball, cook and go to Cowboys games.
