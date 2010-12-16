Cowboys QB Romo getting hitched to former Miss Missouri

Published: Dec 16, 2010 at 03:17 PM

DALLAS -- Injured Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is engaged to be married to former Miss Missouri Candice Crawford.

Crawford works as a sports reporter for KDAF-TV in Dallas. The station reported that the 30-year-old player proposed to Crawford while the couple celebrated her 24th birthday Thursday at a Dallas restaurant.

A wedding date hasn't been announced.

Romo hasn't played since he broke his collarbone during an Oct. 25 game against the New York Giants. He previously dated singers Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood.

On the TV station's website, Crawford says she has a passion for sports, loves to run, play basketball, cook and go to Cowboys games.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Four outstanding issues as NFL teams break until training camp

With the conclusion of NFL minicamps this week, Judy Battista explores the biggest issues to monitor as teams break until training camp -- including the quarterback situations in Green Bay and Houston.
news

Roundup: Texans OT Marcus Cannon underwent knee surgery; not expected to impact training camp

New Texans offensive tackle Marcus Cannon recently underwent minor knee surgery following Houston's organized team activities, but Cannon is said to be feeling good already, and the operation isn't likely to affect his participation in training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW