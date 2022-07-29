Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I plan for this to be the golden year'

Published: Jul 29, 2022 at 07:58 AM
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turns 29 years old today and already has designs on making it his best year yet.

"It will be the golden birthday," Prescott said Thursday, via ESPN. "I plan for this to be the golden year."

Entering his seventh season, the Cowboys haven't had as much playoff success as they'd like with Prescott, winning one of four playoff games under his leadership.

The Cowboys haven't won the Super Bowl since 1995. They're 4-11 in the playoffs since lifting that Lombardi, the lowest winning percentage among 27 teams to play in 10-plus postseason games in that span.

Prescott knows the pressure is on to get over the hump finally.

"I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings," Prescott said. "It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn't been done in a long time."

