Cowboys propel to 10-1 after victory over Redskins

Consider everything the Redskins did well in this game. The Redskins rolled up 505 yards on the Cowboys' defense and only punted once the entire game. Washington dominated time of possession and out-gained the Cowboys by 152 yards. Kirk Cousins, continuing his incredible run of form lately, led the Redskins to touchdowns on his final three drives. Yet the Redskins never even got the ball with a chance to take the lead in the second half because Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant and the Cowboys' merry band of offensive linemen don't allow comebacks.