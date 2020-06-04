Cowboys place Travis Frederick on reserve/retired list

Travis Frederick has officially ridden off into the sunset.
After announcing in March that he would be hanging up his cleats, the former Dallas Cowboys center was formally placed on the reserve/retired list Thursday, per the league's transaction wire.
Waiting until after June 1 to remove the five-time Pro Bowler from the active roster was decided on for monetary reasons, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Dallas will now be able to spread Frederick's cap hit over the next two years.
Originially, Frederick was set to count $11.975 million against the cap, per Archer. Because the Cowboys opted to wait, Frederick's hit will be $6.065 million in 2021, freeing up some cap space for the team to work with.