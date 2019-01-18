Cowboys part ways with fourth-year OC Scott Linehan

"As Jason expressed, we met on Wednesday and had a good, direct talk. At the end, we resolved that a fresh start was probably best for both of us," Linehan said in a statement. "The Dallas Cowboys have been nothing but great to me, first class all the way. There's a reason that they are the most valuable sports franchise on the planet. And I'll always respect Jason as a coach, and I consider him a good friend. I'll miss my fellow coaches and my players a great deal. But life is about change and growth, and I very much look forward to my next challenge."