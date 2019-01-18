Around the NFL

Cowboys part ways with fourth-year OC Scott Linehan

Published: Jan 18, 2019 at 05:25 AM

The conversation about who would and should call plays for the Dallas Cowboys persisted all season. It won't be Scott Linehan in 2019.

The Cowboys announced Friday they have parted ways with the longtime NFL offensive coordinator after five seasons.

"This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person," Dallas coach Jason Garrett said in a statement. "He and I had some really positive, substantive and open discussions which took place in the latter part of this week, and we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this (offensive coordinator) position.

"This was very much a mutual decision, and there was a great deal of common ground and shared understanding between both of us during our meetings. Scott has had an incredibly positive impact on our football team. He has been instrumental in the development and success of a significant number of our veteran and younger players. He is an outstanding football coach, a great friend and we wish him and his family nothing but the absolute best moving forward."

The Cowboys are expected to explore the college game for possible replacements and will consider Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Dallas tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier is also a candidate.

"As Jason expressed, we met on Wednesday and had a good, direct talk. At the end, we resolved that a fresh start was probably best for both of us," Linehan said in a statement. "The Dallas Cowboys have been nothing but great to me, first class all the way. There's a reason that they are the most valuable sports franchise on the planet. And I'll always respect Jason as a coach, and I consider him a good friend. I'll miss my fellow coaches and my players a great deal. But life is about change and growth, and I very much look forward to my next challenge."

The move is a 180 from just four days ago when Garrett told 105.3 The Fan that he expected Linehan to return for another season.

"We don't anticipate any significant changes to our staff," Garrett said then.

Few would argue some weren't needed in Dallas, despite an NFC East title and playoff victory against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cowboys' offensive output last week against the Los Angeles Rams -- 308 total yards, including just 47 rushing yards for Ezekiel Elliott, and 1 for 10 on third downs -- was merely the latest cause for concern.

Dallas finished 22nd in total yards and scoring in 2018, continuing an alarming downward turn from a unit that was 14th in both categories in 2017 and fifth in 2016.

The well-traveled Linehan, who first worked alongside Garrett in 2005 with the Dolphins, arrived in Dallas in 2014 and was tasked to call plays despite the presence of incumbent offensive coordinator Bill Callahan. The Cowboys catapulted to fifth in scoring offense and Tony Romo made his only All-Pro team, earning Linehan the official title of OC. His final two years, however, were marked by inconsistency in both the running and passing game.

The question now is whether Garrett, whose own job security is a constant talking point in Big D, will assume play-calling duties himself moving forward. Hard decisions will also need to be made involving the Cowboys' new version of the "Triplets" -- Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper -- as their rookie contracts expire.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez (quad) ruled out after suffering injury in pregame warmups 

The Panthers couldn't even make it to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills before injury struck. Kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field during warmups with a quad injury and has been ruled out Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 15 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams expected to play vs. Bengals

Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport.
news

Jonathan Taylor's 67-yard, fourth-quarter TD run halts Patriots' comeback: 'We're not going to let up'

With a three-point lead and a little over two minutes to play, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor instead ripped of a 67-yard touchdown run to help put the game out of reach and secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots.

news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Colts' win over Patriots on Saturday night

The Indianapolis Colts kept their AFC South hopes alive with a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. 
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Packers

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to play. 
news

Week 15 Saturday night inactives: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday night
news

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland following altercation with coaches, teammates at practice 

Minnesota released one of its starting CBs following an altercation during Saturday's practice.
news

Rams activate WR Odell Beckham, RB Darrell Henderson from reserve/COVID list

Several Rams players including Odell Beckham﻿ and Darrell Henderson have been activated from the reserve/COVID list but Joe Noteboom and Robert Rochell were placed on the list on Saturday.
news

Cardinals activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve, place WR DeAndre Hopkins on IR

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is set for his return after being activated from injured reserve while WR DeAndre Hopkins was officially placed on IR.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW