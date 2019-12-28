Cowboys' offensive issues a simple fix; Improving 49ers' defense

But let's get away from the numbers for a minute. All negative plays put stress on an offense, whether those are penalties, tackles for loss or sacks. In last week's shootout against the New Orleans Saints that saw 66 total points on the scoreboard, the Titans struggled to match scores with the Saints despite jumping out to an early 14-3 lead. In fact, the Titans were zero of six on third-and-10-plus situations. Five sacks also contributed to the struggles, but rarely are sacks the lone responsibility of the offensive line. Let's examine one third-down situation when the Titans gave up a sack. It was third-and-1 from their own 36 with 3:50 to go in the second quarter, the Titans, who held a 14-3 lead, opted to pass the ball with star running back Derrick Henry on the sideline with a hamstring injury. (I'm sure if Mike Vrabel had to do this all over again, he would have demanded a QB sneak from Ryan Tannehill.) The Titans ran a pick in the middle of the field against the Saints' sticky man-to-man coverage. As Tannehill waited for the receiver to break free, linebacker Demario Davis rushed off the edge and sacked the QB for a 10-yard loss, ultimately forcing a punt. On the play, left tackle Taylor Lewan got stepped on, stumbled backward and fell, allowing Davis to easily get to Tannehill's blindside.