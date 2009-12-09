Cowboys LT Adams fined $50K for shove, warned about behavior

Published: Dec 09, 2009 at 06:58 AM

IRVING, Texas -- The NFL has docked Dallas Cowboys left tackle Flozell Adams $50,000 for shoving New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck in the back during last Sunday's game.

League spokesman Randall Liu said the fine was for unnecessary roughness, Adams' fifth such infraction this season.

In a letter to Adams, NFL executive vice president of football operations Ray Anderson wrote: "Future infractions of the types you have committed may lead to increased disciplinary action up to and including suspension."

Adams already has been fined $25,000 for incidents in three other games this season, including $12,500 stemming from the Cowboys' first meeting with the Giants in Week 2, when the veteran lineman tripped Tuck. As a repeat offender, and with a history of tangling with Tuck, there was a belief that Adams could be forced to sit out a game.

Adams wasn't in the Cowboys' locker room when it was open to the media Wednesday.

Video clearly shows Adams shoving Tuck in the back at the end of the first half of the Giants' 31-24 victory Sunday. There was then a small melee between players from both teams on the New York sideline, and Adams was given a personal-foul penalty, though no yardage was marked off against Dallas at the start of the second half.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin spoke with NFL director of officiating Mike Pereira about the play.

Adams was fined $7,500 by the NFL after kicking at Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers in Week 3. Adams was docked $5,000 for an unnecessary-roughness penalty in the opener at Tampa Bay before the first incidents with the Giants.

Adams avoiding a suspension was crucial for the Cowboys, who already are playing without starting right tackle Marc Colombo. He has been out the last three games after breaking his left leg.

