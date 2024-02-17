Cowboys' Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by 'bringing my aggression to the court'

Parsons led Team Shannon, coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, to a 100-91 victory over Team Stephen A, which was headed by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The three-time Pro Bowler wasn't the only NFL player to show off their basketball talent, however.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua put up 16 points and offered a few highlights above the rim as Parsons' teammate. Houston Texans QB and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud also showed out with 32 points for Team Stephen A, but often found himself at the wrong end of Parsons' aggressive drives to the hoop. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman also took part in the game as Stroud's teammate.

"At the end of the day, you can't outplay heart," Parsons said after the exhibition. "All my teammates played with heart."

Parsons, 24, notched a career-high 14.0 sacks in 2023 and became the fifth player since 1982 to produce 40-plus sacks in his first three seasons, joining HOF Reggie White, HOF Derrick Thomas, Aldon Smith and HOF Dwight Freeney. He also led the NFL with 99 total QB pressures in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Cowboys' season ended in disappointment despite Parsons' effort. This year's early playoff exit may have fueled Dallas' doubters, but Parsons used that same kind of cynicism on Friday night to end it with an award-winning performance.