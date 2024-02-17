 Skip to main content
Cowboys' Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by 'bringing my aggression to the court'

Published: Feb 17, 2024 at 12:21 PM
Michael Baca

Dominant displays from Micah Parsons aren't unfamiliar on the gridiron, but on Friday night the Cowboys' star pass rusher put on a spectacle on the hardwood. 

Parsons scored 37 points in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, earning the event's Most Valuable Player honor in the process.

It was a performance driven by the same mindset he brings to the football field. 

"I just said I was gonna come down hill, be a force to be reckoned with," Parsons said postgame on ESPN. "They say don't treat it like it's football, but I don't believe that, man. I'm bringing my aggression to the court, and I'm taking home this trophy."

Just as he would against opposing quarterbacks, Parsons attacked the basket with a wide array of moves that resulted in nifty layups and powerful dunks. Parsons' aggressive mentality was no match for wary opponents as he collected 16 rebounds and added four steals to his stellar evening.

Parsons led Team Shannon, coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, to a 100-91 victory over Team Stephen A, which was headed by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The three-time Pro Bowler wasn't the only NFL player to show off their basketball talent, however.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua put up 16 points and offered a few highlights above the rim as Parsons' teammate. Houston Texans QB and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud also showed out with 32 points for Team Stephen A, but often found himself at the wrong end of Parsons' aggressive drives to the hoop. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman also took part in the game as Stroud's teammate. 

"At the end of the day, you can't outplay heart," Parsons said after the exhibition. "All my teammates played with heart."

Parsons, 24, notched a career-high 14.0 sacks in 2023 and became the fifth player since 1982 to produce 40-plus sacks in his first three seasons, joining HOF Reggie White, HOF Derrick Thomas, Aldon Smith and HOF Dwight Freeney. He also led the NFL with 99 total QB pressures in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats. 

The Cowboys' season ended in disappointment despite Parsons' effort. This year's early playoff exit may have fueled Dallas' doubters, but Parsons used that same kind of cynicism on Friday night to end it with an award-winning performance. 

"Stephen A had me on his podcast earlier today, said I wouldn't be MVP, he'll be damned to let a Dallas Cowboy come and ruin his day," he said. "But guess what? His day his ruined again. Crossed him up yesterday, do it to him today."

