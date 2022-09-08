Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Bucs' Tom Brady: 'He wants to step on your throat like you a roach'

Published: Sep 08, 2022
Kevin Patra

Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons was 18 months old when Tom Brady took his first professional football snap. He doesn't remember a time when TB12 didn't control the NFL.

Ahead of Sunday night's Week 1 matchup between the Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Parsons verbalized what many around the NFL feel about Brady.

"We got to get him out of this league," Parsons said laughing, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "He's been dominating this league too long."

Parsons kicked off his 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign by shining against the Bucs last year -- seven tackles, one QB hit, one pass defended -- but was beaten on a few plays by Brady, giving him first-hand experience of what makes him the GOAT.

"You just see his competitive nature," Parsons said. "He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That's what you look for in competitors. That's why, if you a real competitor you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe (Bryant) that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan. I wouldn't ask you to do anything I wouldn't do."

Brady is 6-0 against the Cowboys in his career (5-0 with NE, 1-0 with TB), the most wins without a loss by any QB versus Dallas all time (Joe Montana, 5-0).

"He's been pretty dominant," Parsons said. "At the end of the day, I think just like any superhero they have challenges and they have to get through them, whether they losing that day or they lose a fight. I'd done seen Hawk get beat up. I done seen Thor get beat up, I seen Captain America get beat up, every superhero gets beat up. But one thing they always do is they always get back up and they find a way to get to their destination. So Tom may have a kryptonite, he may not. He definitely gets beat up and he gets back up, and I think a lot of people in this league are superheroes as long as you can get back up and keep going and doing the fight you're a superhero."

With question marks along the Bucs' offensive line, Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys' defensive front seven will be the first test to see if the blocking will be Brady's kryptonite entering 2022.

