Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons plans to go 'hard as heck' in Pro Bowl: 'Like Sean Taylor out in that joint'

Published: Feb 06, 2022 at 08:28 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Micah Parsons won't be taking things lightly in his first Pro Bowl.

Looking to wrap a bow on a stellar rookie season, the Cowboys linebacker put opposing AFC quarterbacks on notice ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas and hopes to create new Pro Bowl memories by invoking those of the past.

"I already told them I'm going hard as heck," Parsons told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Saturday. "I'm going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They're going to tell me to slow down. They're going to be so mad."

Referring to an unforgettable Pro Bowl moment in 2007 when Sean Taylor lowered the boom on punter Brian Moorman during a fake punt, Parsons' old-school approach must be tempered within the customary rules and regulations of a modern NFL all-star exhibition. However, there will be opportunity for Parsons to showcase his skills against opposing all-star lineman and getting his hands on a QB alone will be impressive enough without a crushing hit.

Asked if there's a specific AFC quarterback he'd like to get his hands on, Parsons replied: "Every one of them."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the presumptive starter for the AFC squad with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson awaiting their time to shine.

Parsons stands alone as the only rookie defender in either conference of the 2022 Pro Bowl and is a heavy favorite to take home this year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Penn State product led all rookies with 13.0 sacks and compiled 84 tackles, three forced fumbles and 20 tackles for loss in 16 starts for the Cowboys.

Parsons' extraordinary campaign is even more impressive considering he made a position switch to edge rusher early in the season to facilitate a team need. The versatile 22-year-old ended up flirting with Jevon Kearse﻿'s rookie sack record and became the first Cowboys rookie defensive player to make the AP's first-team All-Pro list in the franchise's rich history.

Already declared this week as the fastest man in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Parsons is looking to keep the momentum going on Sunday and put on a show in the process. Despite all the accolades stemming from a terrific rookie season, though, Parsons would rather be absent for his Pro Bowl spot in order to showcase himself in the Super Bowl following a first-round playoff exit.

"We could take the success, we could take the bad and we can grow, and not look back in the past thinking about what we did before," Parsons said. "Only think in the future. Think about what we can do, what we can develop, and hopefully win a ring because that's what its really all about. I mean, Pro Bowls is cool but I'd rather be playing in L.A. next week."

Related Content

news

Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans finalizing deal with DC Lovie Smith to be next head coach

Lovie Smith appears to be headed back to a head coach's seat in the NFL. The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach. A deal is not yet done, but the two sides are moving in that direction.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

﻿Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field. The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.
news

Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Tom Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still feeling the loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals during his trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara out of jail after arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. 
news

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW