Cowboys LB Micah Parsons plans to go 'hard as heck' in Pro Bowl: 'Like Sean Taylor out in that joint'

Micah Parsons won't be taking things lightly in his first Pro Bowl.

Looking to wrap a bow on a stellar rookie season, the Cowboys linebacker put opposing AFC quarterbacks on notice ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas and hopes to create new Pro Bowl memories by invoking those of the past.

"I already told them I'm going hard as heck," Parsons told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Saturday. "I'm going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They're going to tell me to slow down. They're going to be so mad."

Referring to an unforgettable Pro Bowl moment in 2007 when Sean Taylor lowered the boom on punter Brian Moorman during a fake punt, Parsons' old-school approach must be tempered within the customary rules and regulations of a modern NFL all-star exhibition. However, there will be opportunity for Parsons to showcase his skills against opposing all-star lineman and getting his hands on a QB alone will be impressive enough without a crushing hit.

Asked if there's a specific AFC quarterback he'd like to get his hands on, Parsons replied: "Every one of them."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the presumptive starter for the AFC squad with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson awaiting their time to shine.

Parsons stands alone as the only rookie defender in either conference of the 2022 Pro Bowl and is a heavy favorite to take home this year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Penn State product led all rookies with 13.0 sacks and compiled 84 tackles, three forced fumbles and 20 tackles for loss in 16 starts for the Cowboys.

Parsons' extraordinary campaign is even more impressive considering he made a position switch to edge rusher early in the season to facilitate a team need. The versatile 22-year-old ended up flirting with Jevon Kearse﻿'s rookie sack record and became the first Cowboys rookie defensive player to make the AP's first-team All-Pro list in the franchise's rich history.

Already declared this week as the fastest man in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Parsons is looking to keep the momentum going on Sunday and put on a show in the process. Despite all the accolades stemming from a terrific rookie season, though, Parsons would rather be absent for his Pro Bowl spot in order to showcase himself in the Super Bowl following a first-round playoff exit.