Cowboys LB Lee: 'I don't even remember walking off the field'

Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh and rookie linebacker Sean Lee, both lost to concussions in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Washington Redskins, will undergo testing this week, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Sensabaugh and Lee were both taken out of the game in the second quarter.
Lee, who was hit on a kickoff following a David Buehler field goal, told the newspaper that he was dazed and didn't recall suffering the concussion until talking with Cowboys linebacker Keith Brooking.
"I don't even remember walking off the field," Lee said. "On the sideline, I looked at Brooking after the series and said 'How did I do?'"
"You didn't make it in, buddy," Brooking told him.
Lee has 28 total tackles and two interceptions in 12 games during his rookie season.
"I was out of it a little bit," Lee said. "But I feel good now and should be good on Saturday."