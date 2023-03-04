Around the NFL

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott could have Brady-like ability to be impactful as cap hit grows

Published: Mar 04, 2023 at 07:34 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Jerry Jones is as confident as ever in the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott finding success.

The degree to which the team makes him correct will hinge on Prescott taking on a greater burden moving forward.

"I've really felt for quite a while that Dak has the ability," Jones said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I don't want to dare do this to Dak or me or anybody, but I think just as (Tom) Brady became, in my mind, better and better and more impactful on how [his team] won as he got into his career, I think Dak really has those qualities. I think he can get better."

Related Links

The emphasis on Prescott's impact is a natural side effect of being the signal-caller for the Cowboys, but there's added pressure given the QB's recent play and incoming cap hit.

Despite missing five games in 2022, Prescott tied for the league-lead in interceptions with 15. He also failed to advance past the Divisional Round for the second consecutive postseason, a barrier the organization hasn't overcome since 1995.

Now, after a year with too many forced throws and too few results, Prescott's cap hit jumps from $19.7 million to $49.1 million, 21.5% of Dallas' salary-cap space, per Over the Cap.

Jones addressed the impending squeeze on spending, as well.

"You can't pay that position at that level, take that much of the available dollars and then put the exact thing around him," he said. "When Dak first got here, we had one of the best offensive lines, in my mind, that had been put on the field in a long time. And he had that. So we had skill around him, especially offensively.

"Well, when you do what you do today and invest in a quarterback the way you do with these premium quarterbacks, that automatically has to be diminished. And so, when you ask me the supporting cast around him, it'll hard to get to a supporting cast the way he did when he started his career."

Even if the Cowboys' 2022 offensive line didn't earn three Pro Bowl nods as it did in 2019, when Prescott was on the last year of his rookie contract, it still allowed the fourth-least sacks last season and paved the way for the league's eighth-ranked rushing attack. And for now, it still has stalwarts Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, who are under contract for 2023 of $19.8 million and $17.6 million, respectively.

However, Smith could be a candidate for the chopping block. The team would save $9.6 million with a pre-June 1 cut or $13.6 million by parting ways afterward. A move such as cutting the eight-time Pro Bowler is in line with Jones' concerns, much like wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded the previous offseason to avoid a bloated contract at a skill position.

There's also the rising cost of the backfield. Tony Pollard is expected to receive the franchise tag, a cost of $10.1 million, and Ezekiel Elliott has a 2023 cap hit of $16.7 million.

With rising defensive playmakers like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs swiftly approaching second contracts, something has to give somewhere. The Cowboys will eventually need to count on cheaper or unproven talent in previous positions of strength.

Prescott will be one of the foundational pieces counted on to pick up the slack in 2023 -- and in the seasons moving forward for the foreseeable future, if Jones has his way.

"When I see something on the field that would logically tell you, you need to start looking ahead past Dak, I don't see that kind of thing happening in the next years," Jones said. "And I say years."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young measures in at 5-foot-10 1/8, 204 pounds

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, whose size has been a matter of conjecture in the run-up to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, officially measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds on Saturday.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson 'fired up' for Eric Bieniemy hire: 'We're gonna put it all on the line'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is "fired up" to work with Washington's new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Cowboys to franchise tag RB Tony Pollard if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys will place the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard if the two sides cannot reach a long-term deal before March 7's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Michigan's DJ Turner II blazes 4.26-second 40-yard dash

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II is the early leader for fastest player at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine after posting a time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders plan to franchise tag RB Josh Jacobs if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs if the sides cannot come to a deal on a long-term extension by Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

QB Mike White 'would love to be back with the Jets,' but also intrigued by Dolphins

Quarterback Mike White said he'd like to return to the New York Jets, but knows it might not happen as he heads toward free agency.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: 'I want to be the greatest of all time'

Kentucky's Will Levis, a likely top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spoke Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine and -- in under 15 minutes -- presented himself as arguably the most self-assured QB in this year's class.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett discusses Jan. arrest on public intoxication charge

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett spoke with media members on Friday for the first time since his arrest for public intoxication in late January.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida QB Anthony Richardson models game after Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson

Florida's Anthony Richardson, one of the draft's most intriguing QB prospects, told reporters on Friday that in high school he modeled his game after two notable passers: Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young downplays questions about his size

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young -- considered one of the top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft -- downplayed questions about his size on Friday at the scouting combine.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE