Cowboys host Cardinals on Christmas night

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 02:15 PM

The storyline
Well, it looked good when the schedule came out, that's for sure.

Why you should watch
This game is on NFL Network, and is the only game on tap for Saturday. And, how 'bout those Cowboys? This John Skelton kid might be a gamer for Arizona, eh?

Did you know?
Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware has at least 10 sacks in five consecutive seasons. ... Dallas' Jason Witten is one of only four tight ends with 600 career receptions. ... Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is the youngest player to reach 600 career catches. ... Arizona has a franchise record 10 return touchdowns this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Raiders QB Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: 'It's now or never for us' entering 2021 season

The Arizona Cardinals went all in this offseason with several big free-agent signings and trades. On Wednesday, WR Christian Kirk gave the Good Morning Football crew a peek into the team's attitude as the 2021 season approaches.
news

2021 NFL season: Ranking top 10 traded players poised to have biggest impact

How much will Julio Jones mean to the Tennessee Titans? Gil Brandt ranks the year's top 10 traded players ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW